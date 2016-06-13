India Grid Trust up to $347 mln IPO gets fully subscribed
MUMBAI, May 19 India Grid Trust's up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347.22 million) initial public offering was fully subscribed on the last day of the sale, exchange data showed on Friday.
June 13 Blackstone Group LP
* Blackstone announces sale of majority interest in windmw to china three gorges
* Jefferies, pjt partners and bank of america merrill lynch acted as financial advisors to blackstone. Gleiss lutz acted as legal advisor to blackstone
* Says terms of transaction were not disclosed Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, May 19 India Grid Trust's up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347.22 million) initial public offering was fully subscribed on the last day of the sale, exchange data showed on Friday.
* CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AMOUNTED TO EUR 3.2 MILLION IN FIRST THREE MONTHS OF YEAR, CORRESPONDING TO A YEAR-ON-YEAR DECREASE IN REVENUE (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 4.2 MILLION)