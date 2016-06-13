June 13 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc :

* Leone Patterson has been appointed as company's chief financial officer - SEC filing

* Patterson will also assume duties of company's principal financial officer.

* Patterson served as chief financial officer of diadexus, inc. From march 2015 to june 2016