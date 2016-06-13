CORRECTED-Security experts find clues to ransomware worm's lingering risks
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
June 13 Mcdonald's Corp
* Mcdonald's announces move to downtown Chicago
* Mcdonald's Corp says move of its corporate headquarters to downtown Chicago by spring of 2018
* Company signed a lease at 1045 w. Randolph st. In chicago's west loop neighborhood Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report