BRIEF-Incity Immobilien to increase company's share capital
* TO INCREASE COMPANY'S CAPITAL BY EUR 26,000,000 TO EUR 86,000,000 AGAINST CASH CONTRIBUTIONS BY ISSUANCE OF 26,000,000 NEW SHARES
June 13 Scandinavian Private Equity A/S
* Q1 income from investment activities 1.3 million Danish crowns ($197,571.39) versus 53.0 million crowns year ago
* Q1 EBIT 103.7 million crowns versus 51.7 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5799 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* TO INCREASE COMPANY'S CAPITAL BY EUR 26,000,000 TO EUR 86,000,000 AGAINST CASH CONTRIBUTIONS BY ISSUANCE OF 26,000,000 NEW SHARES
TOKYO, May 19 Japan tightened regulations on high-frequency trading (HFT) this week, passing into law measures that will require HFT firms to register with regulators.