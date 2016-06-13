June 13 Retail Estates NV :

* Private placement of 10 year bond for total amount of 25 million euros ($28.21 million)

* Bonds have been placed with fixed interest rate and are issued at an issue price of 100 percent with annual gross yield of 2.84 percent Source text: bit.ly/1VV7geG Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8863 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)