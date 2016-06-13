June 13 21st Century Oncology Holdings Inc:

* On June 10, entered into an amendment and waiver to credit agreement, dated as of April 30, 2015 - SEC filing

* Amendment waives through July 31 default or event of default under credit agreement for failure to timely provide financial statements

* Amendment waives cross-default arising under credit agreement prior to or on July 31 from default or default under 21C's indenture