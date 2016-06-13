Japan passes law to tighten regulations on high-frequency trading
TOKYO, May 19 Japan tightened regulations on high-frequency trading (HFT) this week, passing into law measures that will require HFT firms to register with regulators.
June 13 Vinci SA :
* Ardian Infrastructure and Crédit Agricole Assurances acquire Vinci's stake in Indigo
* Ardian, an independent private investment company, and Crédit Agricole Assurances have signed an agreement with Vinci to acquire its 24.6 pct stake in parking operator Indigo
* Indigo will be 49.2 pct owned by ardian infrastructure and 49.2 pct by crédit agricole assurances
* Transaction is subject to anti-trust approval and is expected to close in the Q3 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
TOKYO, May 19 Japan tightened regulations on high-frequency trading (HFT) this week, passing into law measures that will require HFT firms to register with regulators.
BRASILIA, May 19 Hopes Latin America's largest economy could emerge from its worst-ever recession this year were plunged into doubt on Thursday after President Michel Temer was shaken by allegations he condoned bribing a potential witness.