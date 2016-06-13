BRIEF-Hubtown to enter affordable housing segment
* Says plans to enter affordable housing segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 13 Nikkei:
* Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ has informed Japan's finance ministry that it will cease to serve as market maker for Japanese government bonds - Nikkei
* Japan's finance ministry to accept request; expected to revoke Bank Of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ's primary-dealer status as early as end of June - Nikkei
* The core banking unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will be the first Japanese financial institution to quit as a primary dealer
* BTMU likely indicated it will stay active in Japanese govt bonds trading, affiliated brokerages will remain primary dealers - Nikkei Source text s.nikkei.com/1ULSX9M
* Broadcom, KKR, Bain among suitors for Toshiba chip unit -sources