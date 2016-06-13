BRIEF-Blackcow Food cuts share issue size to 15 bln yuan
* Says it cuts share issue size to 15 billion yuan ($2.18 billion)from 18 billion yuan previously
June 13 Nikkei:
* Shimamura Co Ltd's group operating profit apparently jumped 30 pct on the year to about 11 billion yen ($103 million) in the March-May period - Nikkei
* Shimamura Co Ltd's revenue for March-May period likely climbed 7% to around 140 billion yen - Nikkei Source text s.nikkei.com/1UvQPQY Further company coverage:
* Group is expected to record a profit attributable to owners of company of approximately rmb3 million for six months ending 30 june 2017