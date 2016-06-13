BRIEF-Hubtown to enter affordable housing segment
* Says plans to enter affordable housing segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 13 Iovate Health Sciences International:
* Reached agreement to receive majority equity investment from Shenzhen-listed Xiwang Foodstuffs Co., Ltd
* To maintain north american headquarters in Oakville, Canada. All executives,senior leaders to remain in place
* At deal close, Iovate's CEO to maintain significant ownership stake in Iovate and to remain on as CEO
Source text - (bit.ly/25YbCVa) )
* Says plans to enter affordable housing segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Broadcom, KKR, Bain among suitors for Toshiba chip unit -sources