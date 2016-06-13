June 13 Iovate Health Sciences International:

* Reached agreement to receive majority equity investment from Shenzhen-listed Xiwang Foodstuffs Co., Ltd

* To maintain north american headquarters in Oakville, Canada. All executives,senior leaders to remain in place

* At deal close, Iovate's CEO to maintain significant ownership stake in Iovate and to remain on as CEO

