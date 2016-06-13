BRIEF-Hubtown to enter affordable housing segment
* Says plans to enter affordable housing segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 13 Moody's Investors Service
* Moody's investors service says placed all ratings of bats global markets inc on review for upgrade
* The review for upgrade reflects bats' overall performance since its last major acquisition
* A successful refinancing of bats' debt would also be credit positive by lowering cost and extending the term of the debt Source text (bit.ly/235ppaH) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Broadcom, KKR, Bain among suitors for Toshiba chip unit -sources