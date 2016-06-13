CORRECTED-Security experts find clues to ransomware worm's lingering risks
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
June 13 Valeant Canada
* Valeant Canada announces an investment of $10 million in Laval facility to increase and secure its export capacity
* Upgrades for product manufacturing at Laval facility will take place by end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
* Says Xiamen subsidiary orders machinery equipment worth T$539 million ($17.84 million)