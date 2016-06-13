UPDATE 1-Bain, KKR, Broadcom among suitors lining up for Toshiba's chips business
* Broadcom, KKR, Bain among suitors for Toshiba chip unit -sources
June 13 Navient Corp
* Amendment of transaction agreements for Navient-sponsored securitizations totaling $800 million of bonds backed by federally guaranteed student loans
* Amendment was effective as of June 13, 2016 and extended legal final maturity date to 2043 on senior tranche of SLM Trust 2013-2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Broadcom, KKR, Bain among suitors for Toshiba chip unit -sources
SYDNEY, May 19 Macquarie Group inappropriately disclosed confidential information about its trading activities and clients, Australia's corporate watchdog said on Friday as part of an investigation into the country's biggest banks.