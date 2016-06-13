June 13 Navamedic ASA :

* Enters into strategic partnership and 8-year distribution agreement with TopRidge Pharma Limited

* Agreement represents expected annual revenues of 70 million - 100 million Norwegian crowns ($8.45 million - $12.07 million)

* Expects to see an effect on revenues during Q2 2016

* TopRidge Pharma (Ireland), wholly owned unit of TopRidge Pharma, will buy 1.4 million new shares in Navamedic, and become major shareholder in company

* Will issue 1,417,522 new shares to TopRidge Pharma (Ireland) at 8.00 crowns per share

* Says "we have entered a letter of intent with TopRidge Pharma for a collaboration to launch Sippi in China"

