CORRECTED-Security experts find clues to ransomware worm's lingering risks
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
June 13 Facebook Inc
* Citron's Andrew Left, who gained notoriety for successful bets against cos such as Valeant, said he is short shares of Facebook - CNBC Source: (cnb.cx/1YlCE6x) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report