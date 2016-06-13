June 13 Royal Mail Plc :

* Has reached a negotiators agreement with unite on the 2015 and 2016 pay awards for junior and middle managers in co (excluding parcelforce worldwide)

* The pay offer is subject to a ballot by unite members. The union will recommend that its members accept the pay offer

* Unite has suspended its work to rule, overtime ban and other potential industrial action with immediate effect

* Unite has suspended its work to rule, overtime ban and other potential industrial action with immediate effect

* Unite will be putting the proposed agreement to its members in a ballot as soon as arrangements can be made