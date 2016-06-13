BRIEF-MediaTek's unit buys property assets for T$950 mln
* Says unit buys property assets for T$950 million ($31.74 million)
June 13 Midas SA :
* Its shareholders resolve to rematerialize all the company's shares and delist Midas from the WSE's regular market Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says unit buys property assets for T$950 million ($31.74 million)
BEIJING, May 19 China's central bank said on Friday it had not detected any cases of infection by the recent global ransomware attack, but was monitoring the situation and would take timely and urgent action.