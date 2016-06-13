Japan passes law to tighten regulations on high-frequency trading
TOKYO, May 19 Japan tightened regulations on high-frequency trading (HFT) this week, passing into law measures that will require HFT firms to register with regulators.
June 13 Financial Conduct Authority
* Former equities trader at Schroders Investment Management sentenced for insider dealing
* Damian Clarke has today been sentenced to two years imprisonment having pleaded guilty to nine counts of insider dealing
* Offences were committed over a 9 year period between october 2003 and november 2012 & total profits made from clarke's insider dealing amount to at least £155,161.98
BRASILIA, May 19 Hopes Latin America's largest economy could emerge from its worst-ever recession this year were plunged into doubt on Thursday after President Michel Temer was shaken by allegations he condoned bribing a potential witness.