Japan passes law to tighten regulations on high-frequency trading
TOKYO, May 19 Japan tightened regulations on high-frequency trading (HFT) this week, passing into law measures that will require HFT firms to register with regulators.
June 13 (Reuters) -
* Merkle Group Inc Files To Say It Has Raised $9.2 Mln In Equity Financing - SEC filing Source text: 1.usa.gov/1sC90Or (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
TOKYO, May 19 Japan tightened regulations on high-frequency trading (HFT) this week, passing into law measures that will require HFT firms to register with regulators.
BRASILIA, May 19 Hopes Latin America's largest economy could emerge from its worst-ever recession this year were plunged into doubt on Thursday after President Michel Temer was shaken by allegations he condoned bribing a potential witness.