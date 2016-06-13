Japan passes law to tighten regulations on high-frequency trading
TOKYO, May 19 Japan tightened regulations on high-frequency trading (HFT) this week, passing into law measures that will require HFT firms to register with regulators.
June 13 Altarea SCA :
* Completes 210 million euro ($237.0 million) capital increase
* Total demand for 276 million euros; subscription rate of 131 pct Source text: bit.ly/1UvGIM2 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8861 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRASILIA, May 19 Hopes Latin America's largest economy could emerge from its worst-ever recession this year were plunged into doubt on Thursday after President Michel Temer was shaken by allegations he condoned bribing a potential witness.