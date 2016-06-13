June 13 Moody's:

* Moody's reviews Microsoft's AAA rating for downgrade following announced acquisition of LinkedIn

* Review will focus on strategic fit, monetization opportunities of LinkedIn with Microsoft's software offerings

* Review to also consider Microsoft's plan to reduce, sustain gross leverage at or below 1.5 times while maintaining significant net cash position

