CORRECTED-Security experts find clues to ransomware worm's lingering risks
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
June 13 Wowo Ltd
* Xiao Nan Guo agrees to acquire a 9.82 pct stake in Wowo Limited
* Wowo Ltd says deal valued at about USD$47.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
* Says Xiamen subsidiary orders machinery equipment worth T$539 million ($17.84 million)