June 13 (Reuters) -

* Facebook Says Oculus Touch will launch later this year with more than 30 full made For-VR games and "hundreds more" in development

* Facebook says oculus introduced five new oculus ready pcs at e3 and shared that there are now over 300 apps on oculus store for gear vr Source text (bit.ly/1XkNp9L ) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )