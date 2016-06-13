CORRECTED-Security experts find clues to ransomware worm's lingering risks
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
June 13 Richmont Mines Inc :
* Richmont Mines added to the S&P/TSX Global Mining Index and the S&P/TSX Global Gold Index
* S&P Dow Jones Canadian Index Services announced this addition on June 10, 2016 , following results of their quarterly review Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
* Says Xiamen subsidiary orders machinery equipment worth T$539 million ($17.84 million)