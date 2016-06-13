June 13 Lifepoint Health Inc

* Entered into a new senior secured credit agreement for a $700.0 million senior secured term loan facility

* Entered into a new senior secured credit agreement for a $600.0 million senior secured revolving credit facility

* Lifepoint Health Inc says senior credit agreement matures in June 2021 - Sec Filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:1.usa.gov/1tsXVzV] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)