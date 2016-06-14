June 13 Black Diamond Group Ltd
* Black Diamond Group announces long term contract renewal
and provides operational update
* Renewal for 354 beds will generate rental revenue of $6.6
mln over its three year term and will commence July 1, 2016
* Management has not changed its revenue and earnings
expectations for 2016
* Fort Mcmurray fires caused some disruption in May
operations;expects will contribute to rev,earnings being lower
than anticipated in Q2
