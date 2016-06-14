June 13 Black Diamond Group Ltd

* Black Diamond Group announces long term contract renewal and provides operational update

* Renewal for 354 beds will generate rental revenue of $6.6 mln over its three year term and will commence July 1, 2016

* Management has not changed its revenue and earnings expectations for 2016

* Fort Mcmurray fires caused some disruption in May operations;expects will contribute to rev,earnings being lower than anticipated in Q2