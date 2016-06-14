BRIEF-GE said to face probe for misleading EU over $1.7 bln deal- Bloomberg, citing sources
* GE said to face probe for misleading EU over $1.7 billion deal- Bloomberg, citing sources
June 14 (Reuters) -
* China National Chemical Corp and New Hope Group said to mull bids for McDonald's China franchise- Bloomberg, citing sources
* KKR considering teaming up with a chinese firm to make a joint bid for McDonald's mainland China franchise, which could fetch about $2 bln- Bloomberg
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.505 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: