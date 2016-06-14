BRIEF-Wasgau Produktions & Handels adjusts forecast for FY 2017
* NOW SEES FOR H1 GROUP EBIT IN CORRIDOR OF EUR 5.0 TO 5.5 MILLION AND FOR H2 GROUP EBIT IN CORRIDOR OF 5.5 TO 6.0 MILLION EUR
June 14 Kesko Oyj :
* Kesko's sales increased in May
* Sales in May 2016 totalled 841.0 million euros ($948.65 million) and were up 13.2 pct
* In comparable terms, sales increased by 5.2 pct in local currencies, excluding impact of Suomen Lähikauppa in May
* Sales of Kesko's grocery trade in May were 465.6 million euros and increased by 23.1 pct Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.8865 euros)
* March quarter total income from operations 2.10 billion rupees