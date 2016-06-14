BRIEF-Agree Realty increases quarterly cash dividend by 2 pct
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.505 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Publity AG :
* Takes over the servicing of 1.7 billion euros credit portfolio
* New order comes from an international investor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.505 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 22 Hedge funds have started to rebuild bullish long positions in crude oil as OPEC prepares to extend its production cuts for an additional nine months.