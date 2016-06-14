June 14 Eskimos SA :

* Its 6.8 million zloty ($1.7 million) offer has been chosen in a tender for organised part of a company which forms part of EURO COMMERZ - Dom Handlowy Sp. z o.o.

* The organised part of the company which Eskimos wants to buy is Motoga-based plant which produces frozen food

* Plans to modernise the production plant

* Will inform about further steps leading to the acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9358 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)