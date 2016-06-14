BRIEF-Wasgau Produktions & Handels adjusts forecast for FY 2017
* NOW SEES FOR H1 GROUP EBIT IN CORRIDOR OF EUR 5.0 TO 5.5 MILLION AND FOR H2 GROUP EBIT IN CORRIDOR OF 5.5 TO 6.0 MILLION EUR
June 14 Eskimos SA :
* Its 6.8 million zloty ($1.7 million) offer has been chosen in a tender for organised part of a company which forms part of EURO COMMERZ - Dom Handlowy Sp. z o.o.
* The organised part of the company which Eskimos wants to buy is Motoga-based plant which produces frozen food
* Plans to modernise the production plant
* Will inform about further steps leading to the acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9358 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* NOW SEES FOR H1 GROUP EBIT IN CORRIDOR OF EUR 5.0 TO 5.5 MILLION AND FOR H2 GROUP EBIT IN CORRIDOR OF 5.5 TO 6.0 MILLION EUR
* March quarter total income from operations 2.10 billion rupees