Ford confirms it is ousting CEO, naming new chief executive
WASHINGTON, May 22 Ford Motor Co confirmed Monday it is ousting its chief executive Mark Fields and replacing him with the head of the company's unit overseeing self-driving car efforts.
June 14 Euro-tax.Pl Sa
* Sets up a company Euro-Lohn sp. z o.o. with a capital of 44,000 zlotys ($11,100)
* Acquires 431 of its 880 shares of the nominal value of 50 zlotys each
* Remaining 449 shares in the new unit are aquired by Germany-based AR Beteiligung UG, the company's partner
* The new unit has been set up to help with payroll services for workers delegated to work in Germany, mainly for Polish employers
* Announced commissioning of a new joint project with Tesla to reduce energy costs