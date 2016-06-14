Ford confirms it is ousting CEO, naming new chief executive
WASHINGTON, May 22 Ford Motor Co confirmed Monday it is ousting its chief executive Mark Fields and replacing him with the head of the company's unit overseeing self-driving car efforts.
June 14 Michelin :
* Says has invested in e Dai Bo, a Chinese start-up which provides valet parking services via a digital platform throughout China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 22 Ford Motor Co confirmed Monday it is ousting its chief executive Mark Fields and replacing him with the head of the company's unit overseeing self-driving car efforts.
* Announced commissioning of a new joint project with Tesla to reduce energy costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: