Peripheral bond yields fall as buoyant Europe contrasts with American woes
June 13 Moody's:
* Moody's downgrades Minnesota state colleges and universities to AA3; outlook stable
* Downgrade, outlook revision reflect stabilization of revenue fund performance, but at level that is expected to provide only modest debt service coverage
* Aa3 reflects MNSCU's significant economic impact within state of Minnesota as largest provider of post-secondary education in the state Source text for Eikon:
* S&P revises Indonesia sovereign credit outlook down to stable from positive; current rating is BBB-