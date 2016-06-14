June 14 Gam Holding AG :

* Underlying profit before and after tax in H1 2016 expected to decline by approx. 50 pct compared with H1 2015

* H1 IFRS profit after tax anticipated to decline broadly in line with decrease in underlying profit after tax

* Performance fees for H1 of 2016 are expected to be lower, at approximately 1 million Swiss francs (44.1 million Swiss francs for first half of 2015)