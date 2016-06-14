BRIEF-Agree Realty increases quarterly cash dividend by 2 pct
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.505 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Workspace Group Plc
* Exchange of contracts for disposal of remaining seven properties in Blackrock Workspace Property Trust joint venture, in which workspace has a 20 pct interest, for 118 mln stg
* Following completion of these disposals, a performance fee will be payable by BWPT to workspace based on returns achieved over five years of joint venture
* Fee is estimated to be 24 mln stg, in line with amount recognised by Workspace in accounts for year ended 31 March 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.505 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 22 Hedge funds have started to rebuild bullish long positions in crude oil as OPEC prepares to extend its production cuts for an additional nine months.