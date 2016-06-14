BRIEF-Druckfarben Hellas approves the formation of a new public limited company
* SAYS THE COMPANY'S PRINTING INKS DIVISION, APPROVES THE FORMATION OF A NEW PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
June 14 Nanobiotix SA :
* Nanobiotix announces exercise of warrants by capital venture international (CVI)
* CVI exercises warrants over 50,000 ordinary shares at an exercise price of 17.87 euros ($20.15) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8868 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* GE said to face probe for misleading EU over $1.7 billion deal- Bloomberg, citing sources