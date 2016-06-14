BRIEF-Viacom CEO Bakish says set up well going into upfront season - JPM conference
* Viacom CEO Bakish at JPM conference - set up well going into the upfront season, should be transacting in next 30-60 days
June 14 Rostelekom :
* Says board of directors has approved the acquisition of AIST JSC, broadband and telephony provider in the Samara region, for 1.42 billion roubles ($21.51 million) Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.0310 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Viacom CEO Bakish at JPM conference - set up well going into the upfront season, should be transacting in next 30-60 days
* Diebold Nixdorf Inc says strategic partnership with Kony, Inc