BRIEF-Adamas presents positive phase 1A data
* Adamas presents positive phase 1A data of ADS-4101 (lacosamide) for the treatment of partial onset seizures in epilepsy
June 14 Glaxosmithkline Plc
* Moncef Slaoui, Chairman, Vaccines, has indicated to board his intention to retire from company in 2017
* Board supports Dr Slaoui's decision and has agreed he will retire on June 30 2017
* Slaoui will remain member of board until March 31 2017; from April 1 2017 until retirement will serve as an advisor to GSK
* Diebold Nixdorf Inc says strategic partnership with Kony, Inc