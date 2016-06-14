June 14 Wins Finance Holdings Inc

* Wins finance expands further into the leasing in new energy vehicle sector in china, entering into a sale-leaseback arrangement valued at rmb200 million (us$30.42 million)

* Wins finance holdings inc says arrangement provides for financing of rmb100 million was funded to sg automotive group on may 16 th , 2016

* Jinshang international financial lease entered into purchase-and-lease-back agreement with liaoning sg automotive group

* Wins finance holdings inc says arrangement also provides for financing of remaining rmb100 million was funded to sg automotive group at june 7, 2016