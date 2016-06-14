COLUMN-Hedge funds shuffle positions as OPEC decision nears: Kemp
LONDON, May 22 Hedge funds have started to rebuild bullish long positions in crude oil as OPEC prepares to extend its production cuts for an additional nine months.
June 14 Wins Finance Holdings Inc
* Wins finance expands further into the leasing in new energy vehicle sector in china, entering into a sale-leaseback arrangement valued at rmb200 million (us$30.42 million)
* Wins finance holdings inc says arrangement provides for financing of rmb100 million was funded to sg automotive group on may 16 th , 2016
* Jinshang international financial lease entered into purchase-and-lease-back agreement with liaoning sg automotive group
* Wins finance holdings inc says arrangement also provides for financing of remaining rmb100 million was funded to sg automotive group at june 7, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Refers to news article entitled "china bank woos rcbc for merger talks" posted in philippine star (internet edition) on may 21