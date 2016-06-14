BRIEF-Adamas presents positive phase 1A data
* Adamas presents positive phase 1A data of ADS-4101 (lacosamide) for the treatment of partial onset seizures in epilepsy
June 14 Cascadian Therapeutics
* Cascadian Therapeutics reports topline ont-380 "triplet" data and outlines key development strategies
* Says Results Show Majority Of Adverse Events Were Grade 1, With Most Patients Being Able To Continue On Full Dose Of Ont Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Adamas presents positive phase 1A data of ADS-4101 (lacosamide) for the treatment of partial onset seizures in epilepsy
* Diebold Nixdorf Inc says strategic partnership with Kony, Inc