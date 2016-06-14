COLUMN-Hedge funds shuffle positions as OPEC decision nears: Kemp
LONDON, May 22 Hedge funds have started to rebuild bullish long positions in crude oil as OPEC prepares to extend its production cuts for an additional nine months.
June 14 Bank Zenit :
* Says completes placement of 8 billion additional shares in full Source text: bit.ly/1Uaz0Na Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 22 Hedge funds have started to rebuild bullish long positions in crude oil as OPEC prepares to extend its production cuts for an additional nine months.
* Refers to news article entitled "china bank woos rcbc for merger talks" posted in philippine star (internet edition) on may 21