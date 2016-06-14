BRIEF-Adamas presents positive phase 1A data
* Adamas presents positive phase 1A data of ADS-4101 (lacosamide) for the treatment of partial onset seizures in epilepsy
June 14 Shire Plc
* Shire to license PF-00547659 from Pfizer, adding to established and leading gastrointestinal portfolio
* Closing of transaction is subject to Hart-Scott-Rodino approval
* Terms of deal were not disclosed
* Pf-00547659 is an investigational biologic being evaluated for treatment of moderate-to-severe inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)
* Diebold Nixdorf Inc says strategic partnership with Kony, Inc