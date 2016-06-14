June 14 Shire Plc

* Shire to license PF-00547659 from Pfizer, adding to established and leading gastrointestinal portfolio

* Closing of transaction is subject to Hart-Scott-Rodino approval

* Terms of deal were not disclosed

* Pf-00547659 is an investigational biologic being evaluated for treatment of moderate-to-severe inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: