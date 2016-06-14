June 14 Celesio AG :

* Brocacef Groep NV, a joint venture of the Phoenix Group and Celesio AG, has received approval from the Dutch Authority For Consumers & Markets (ACM) to acquire Mediq Apotheken Nederland BV

* Acquisition is expected to be finalised at the end of June 2016 Source text - bit.ly/1ZNDdVA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)