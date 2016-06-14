BRIEF-LCI Industries acquires marine and RV seating business of Lexington
* LCI Industries acquires marine and RV seating business of Lexington, Llc
June 14 Celesio AG :
* Brocacef Groep NV, a joint venture of the Phoenix Group and Celesio AG, has received approval from the Dutch Authority For Consumers & Markets (ACM) to acquire Mediq Apotheken Nederland BV
* Acquisition is expected to be finalised at the end of June 2016 Source text - bit.ly/1ZNDdVA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* LCI Industries acquires marine and RV seating business of Lexington, Llc
* Ford appoints Jim Hackett as CEO to strengthen operations, transform for future; Farley, Hinrichs, Klevorn take on new roles