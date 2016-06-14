COLUMN-Hedge funds shuffle positions as OPEC decision nears: Kemp
LONDON, May 22 Hedge funds have started to rebuild bullish long positions in crude oil as OPEC prepares to extend its production cuts for an additional nine months.
June 14 Technip SA :
* General Electric and Technip sign memorandum of understanding to explore digital solutions for new LNG projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 22 Hedge funds have started to rebuild bullish long positions in crude oil as OPEC prepares to extend its production cuts for an additional nine months.
* Refers to news article entitled "china bank woos rcbc for merger talks" posted in philippine star (internet edition) on may 21