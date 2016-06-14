BRIEF-LCI Industries acquires marine and RV seating business of Lexington
* LCI Industries acquires marine and RV seating business of Lexington, Llc
June 14 Trud PJSC :
* Says its preferred shares to be delisted from Moscow Exchange as of July 15 Source text: bit.ly/21jNLMB
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* LCI Industries acquires marine and RV seating business of Lexington, Llc
* Ford appoints Jim Hackett as CEO to strengthen operations, transform for future; Farley, Hinrichs, Klevorn take on new roles