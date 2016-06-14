BRIEF-Stadler selects Teleste’s Passenger Information system
* TADLER SELECTS TELESTE'S PASSENGER INFORMATION SYSTEM FOR ITS TRAINS TO AB TRANSITIO IN SWEDEN
June 14 Grupa Exorigo Upos SA :
* Shareholder meeting resolve to pay FY 2015 dividend of 0.79 zlotys gross per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9457 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* TADLER SELECTS TELESTE'S PASSENGER INFORMATION SYSTEM FOR ITS TRAINS TO AB TRANSITIO IN SWEDEN
OXFORD, England, May 22 EU antitrust regulators will rule in the "next few months" whether Alphabet's Google abused its dominance of internet searches and other areas, a senior European Commission official said on Monday, an outcome that could lead to a hefty fine.