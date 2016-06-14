BRIEF-Core-Mark signs definitive agreement to purchase Farner-Bocken company
* Core-Mark signs definitive agreement to purchase farner-bocken company
June 14 WMware Inc
* WMware and IBM expand global cloud partnership with desktop services
* The two companies will jointly market and sell WMware horizon air portfolio of cloud services around world throughout year
* Availability WMware horizon air on IBM cloud is expected to be available in Q3 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Core-Mark signs definitive agreement to purchase farner-bocken company
* Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc reports operating results for the three months and fiscal year ended February 28, 2017