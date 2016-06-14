BRIEF-Rizal Commercial Banking clarifies on news article entitled "China bank woos RCBC for merger talks"
* Refers to news article entitled "china bank woos rcbc for merger talks" posted in philippine star (internet edition) on may 21
June 14 Sponda Oyj
* Signs syndicated credit facilities agreement totaling 600 million euros
* Agreement includes a term-loan for 500 million euros and 100 million euro revolving credit facility
* Says term-loan is being used for refinancing existing loans that mature in 2016 and for general corporate purposes
* 100 million euro revolving credit facility extends similar undrawn 100 million euro revolving credit facility's original maturity from November 2016
* Nordea acted as sole co-ordinating bookrunner and is facility agent
* Anant Asavabhokhin has resigned from his position as director of the company, effective from may 22, 2017 onwards