BRIEF-Core-Mark signs definitive agreement to purchase Farner-Bocken company
* Core-Mark signs definitive agreement to purchase farner-bocken company
June 14 Tyson Foods Inc
* Says President Tom Hayes' annual salary will increase to $950,000.00 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Core-Mark signs definitive agreement to purchase farner-bocken company
* Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc reports operating results for the three months and fiscal year ended February 28, 2017