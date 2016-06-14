June 14 Emlak Konut REIT :

* Jan- May total sales of 1.46 billion lira ($498.89 million) (excluding VAT) with 2,237 units (including pre-sales)

* May total sales of 412.7 million lira (excluding VAT) with 606 units (including pre-sales) Source text: bit.ly/1S3KHNZ Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9265 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)